Blotter: June 2, 2017

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating a bomb threat made over the weekend to a local payday loan business, an incident report said. Loan Stop, 1005 N. 12th St. Unit 4, reported Tuesday that someone sent a fax to its office, "demanding money be paid or installed explosives would be detonated," said the report, which was not released in its entirety because of the ongoing investigation No further details about the threat were immediately available, although the report said the incident occurred between 9 p.m. Friday and 8:11 a.m. Tuesday, the first day many businesses re-opened after the Memorial Day weekend.

