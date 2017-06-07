Benchmark Theatre launches a fantasti...

Benchmark Theatre launches a fantastical Fever Dream Festival

Read more: Denver Post

Benchmark Theatre, a professional theater company in the midst of its first season, is devoting a weekend to the magical, fantastical and creepy. Benchmark will hold what organizers hope will be the first annual Fever Dream Festival June 16-18 at Buntport Theatre, 717 Lipan St. in Denver, intended as "a celebration of science fiction, fantasy, horror and all genres in between."

