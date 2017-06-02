At 10 years old, Colorado Golf Club i...

At 10 years old, Colorado Golf Club is luring buyers to new custom homes, including a walkout ranch open today, $2.29M In this faster-paced 2017 Denver market, Colorado Golf Club near Parker is taking on a new luster for luxury-home buyers wanting premium views and a top-rated golf experience, along with the new architecture you can't find in older, established clubs. Where: 7838 Forest Keep Circle, Parker; from E-470 head south on Parker Rd 5 mi.

