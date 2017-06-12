Assault suspect arrested, PD looking ...

Assault suspect arrested, PD looking for victims

Denver police are looking for additional victims after a sex assault suspect was arrested at the 16th St. Mall late Thursday morning. The man was arrested after several people held him down and handed him over to authorities, according to a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department.

