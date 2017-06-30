As homebuyers get a little breathing room, Broomfield trilevel is open July 2, listed for $375,000
She has a listing to show you today in Broomfield's affordably priced Lac Amora neighborhood, where she's sold close to 100 homes, that's $40,000 lower than the median single-family home in the Denver metro area. Where: 2985 W. 10th Ave Cir., Broomfield; from U.S. 36, head north on Wadsworth/287 to Miramonte Blvd, turn left to Oak Cir., right to Maple Dr., left to 10th Ave Cir.
