Around the region

Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he's open to the idea of creating a state-managed recreation area out of four small reservoirs tucked into a steep and forested canyon a few miles south of Sturgis. The reservoirs have been a topic in Sturgis for several years, including last year when the city council and mayor adopted a resolution saying the best use of the reservoirs would be as a state park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.