Anna Jones resigns as executive director of Denver's North Denver Cornerstone Collaborative office
Anna Jones, seen at a Denver 8 TV debate during her unsuccessful 2015 bid for Denver City Council, says she is stepping down as executive director of the North Denver Cornerstone Collaborative in July. The director of a Denver office charged with coordinating multiple big projects and initiatives affecting north Denver neighborhoods confirmed that she will step down next month.
