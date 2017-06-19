Amplify Arts Denver Calls Safe Occupa...

Amplify Arts Denver Calls Safe Occupancy Program "Deeply Flawed"

Although the program's creation was certainly propelled by the December 2 fire that killed 36 at the Ghost Ship space in Oakland , Brad Buchanan, CPD executive director, says that even before tragedy, his office and the fire department were seeing an "increase in calls for unpermitted spaces" and "affordability issues on multiple levels." While Buchanan notes that the program the city proposed for bringing unpermitted spaces back online can be used by tenants and owners of other structures, concerns about the city's creative community were foremost.

