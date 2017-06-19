Amplify Arts Denver Calls Safe Occupancy Program "Deeply Flawed"
Although the program's creation was certainly propelled by the December 2 fire that killed 36 at the Ghost Ship space in Oakland , Brad Buchanan, CPD executive director, says that even before tragedy, his office and the fire department were seeing an "increase in calls for unpermitted spaces" and "affordability issues on multiple levels." While Buchanan notes that the program the city proposed for bringing unpermitted spaces back online can be used by tenants and owners of other structures, concerns about the city's creative community were foremost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|14 min
|Respect71
|51,562
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|22 min
|Dad
|1,143
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|28,769
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|4 hr
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|11 hr
|Abandoned mistress
|172
|Connect for tar
|14 hr
|Judith
|3
|Lookin in denver
|14 hr
|Velomore
|11
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC