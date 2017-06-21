31-year-old man arrested in connectio...

31-year-old man arrested in connection with Denver police shooting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The Aurora Police Department has arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a car chase and shooting involving Denver police officers. Keith A. Roberts Jr. is being held on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, felony menacing with a deadly weapon, felony vehicular eluding and a felony drug warrant out of Denver, according to a post on the Aurora Police news blog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 min Respect71 51,023
Connect for tar 5 hr No thanks 2
Rembering Veterans lost during Memorial Day 5 hr Try therapy 2
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 7 hr Respect71 28,701
New to Denver out of suboxone 13 hr Heeavenlee50 1
Cole Slaw Tue Virona 2
Roosters Tue Limbaugh 6
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,448 • Total comments across all topics: 281,937,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC