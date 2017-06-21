31-year-old man arrested in connection with Denver police shooting
The Aurora Police Department has arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a car chase and shooting involving Denver police officers. Keith A. Roberts Jr. is being held on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, felony menacing with a deadly weapon, felony vehicular eluding and a felony drug warrant out of Denver, according to a post on the Aurora Police news blog.
