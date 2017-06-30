129,000 oil, gas lines identified near buildings in Colorado

In this May 4, 2017, file photo, workers dismantle the charred remains of a home at the location where an unrefined petroleum industry gas line leak explosion killed two people inside their home in Firestone, Colo. Energy companies are reporting they have nearly 129,000 underground oil and gas pipelines within 1,000 feet of occupied buildings in Colorado.

