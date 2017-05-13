Wins in 2017 Colorado legislature took real leadership

State Rep. Kimmi Clark Lewis packs her coffee mug as lawmakers hurry to finish up on the final day of the 2017 legislative session at the Colorado Capitol on Wednesday. The Colorado General Assembly concluded on Wednesday with a few very clear winners who struck important compromises on issues critical to the state: Senate President Kevin Grantham, R-Caon City; House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver; and Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.