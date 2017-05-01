Why was International Church of Canna...

Why was International Church of Cannabis kept secret from Denver neighborhood?

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Denver Post

The International Church of Cannabis opened last month in Denver's West Washington Park neighborhood. Members of the church call themselves Elevationists and say the use of cannabis helps elevate people to a higher form of themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 32 min Wondering 48,240
last post wins! (Feb '11) 22 hr Princess Hey 26,291
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) Sun tbird19482 28,201
Women Sat Assquatch 3
Male on Female Facesitting topix? Apr 28 alimaster 11
Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11) Apr 28 Izzy-_- 3,435
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 25 JP MORGAN 717
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,697,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC