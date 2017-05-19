Uncle accused of killing 4-year-old boy with ax
A 4-year-old boy was summoned to the basement of his grandparents' Broomfield home by the uncle now accused of killing him with an ax, according to court documents made public Wednesday afternoon. Emanuel Doll, 25, faces two counts of first-degree murder one alleging that he killed the boy after deliberation, one alleging that he was in a "position of trust" and the victim was less than 12 years old.
