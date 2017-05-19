U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet to hold town hall in Denver Friday
Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet holds three town halls across the Front Range today , beginning in Fort Collins, then moving to Boulder before capping off the day in Denver. The Denver town hall will be held at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 1980 Dahlia Street.
