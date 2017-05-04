Two transported to hospital after stabbing near South Broadway
A fight broke out in the Platt Park neighborhood that sent two to the hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds Thursday morning. Denver police have multiple suspects in custody but could not elaborate on the exact number, Denver Police Department spokeswoman Christine Downs said.
