Two transported to hospital after sta...

Two transported to hospital after stabbing near South Broadway

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A fight broke out in the Platt Park neighborhood that sent two to the hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds Thursday morning. Denver police have multiple suspects in custody but could not elaborate on the exact number, Denver Police Department spokeswoman Christine Downs said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 28,219
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 hr River Tam 48,412
Denver mayor,Denver sheriff,Gov Hickenlooper 8 hr legal citizen 2
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... 8 hr legal citizen 3
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 9 hr jonathanriise 718
last post wins! (Feb '11) 12 hr Princess Hey 26,298
casual sex in denver (Apr '15) Wed bigpoppi 22
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,785,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC