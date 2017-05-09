Two children, adult struck by vehicle in west Denver hit-and-run collision
An adult and two children - one of whom is 8 years old - were struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in a west Denver hit-and-run collision. The crash happened along South Yates Street near where it intersects with West Ohio Avenue, according to Denver police.
