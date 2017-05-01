Tiny Homes Village brings big hope for homeless
A tiny home can make a huge difference for a homeless person. For 14 Denver homeless individuals, the Beloved Community Village project will mean safety, stability and community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Denver Tribune.
