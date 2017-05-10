Tilted Barrel restaurant opens in Palmer Gardens
Justin Hammond, left, and Mike Urbain, owners of the new Tilted Barrel restaurant and bar in Loveland's Palmer Gardens shopping center, stand in the entryway Friday, the first day of business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 min
|River Tam
|48,864
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|tbird19482
|28,322
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Princess Hey
|26,367
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|Sat
|Top
|83
|ProGlide Tanning for genitals
|Sat
|Super tanner
|1
|Advice for visiting Denver
|Sat
|Lynchmon
|3
|Opiates
|May 12
|tony
|7
|The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11)
|May 5
|Steve
|56
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC