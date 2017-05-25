The Latest: Colorado lawmakers urge probe of fatal oil blast
Two Colorado lawmakers are calling on the owner of an oil tank facility that was the scene of a fatal explosion to cooperate with state investigators to ensure it doesn't happen again. House Majority Leader KC Becker and Rep. Mike Foote, both Democrats, said Friday that the fire that killed one worker and injured three others was unacceptable - especially coming after a fatal house explosion in the region blamed on a natural gas pipe leak.
