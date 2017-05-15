The Five Points Jazz Festival Returns for 15th Anniversary
On May 20 Denver Arts & Venues will be hosting the 15th Annual Five Points Jazz Festival. The Five Points Jazz Festival, while being a mecca for jazz enthusiasts is also significant, as it returns the Denver jazz scene to its origins in the Five Points neighborhood, one time known as the Harlem of the West.
