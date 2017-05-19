Gov. Hickenlooper Pardons Man Freed From Prison Early, Detained Gov. John Hickenlooper has issued a pardon to Rene Lima-Marin, a man convicted of armed robbery, sentenced to 98 years in prison, mistakenly released early, then placed back in prison after six years and taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the day his family expected him to be ultimately released. Teen Accused Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend Found Fit For Trial A teen accused killing his ex-girlfriend has been found fit to stand trial.

