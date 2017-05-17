Target store coming to 16th Street Mall

Winter Storm Watch issued May 17 at 4:41AM MDT expiring May 19 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Park Winter Storm Warning issued May 17 at 4:41AM MDT expiring May 19 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit Winter Storm Warning issued May 17 at 4:41AM MDT expiring May 19 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Larimer Winter Storm Watch issued May 17 at 4:19AM MDT expiring May 19 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Teller Winter Storm Watch issued May 17 at 4:19AM MDT expiring May 19 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Teller Winter Weather Advisory issued May 17 at 4:19AM MDT expiring May 19 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache Winter Weather Advisory issued May 16 at 11:51PM MDT expiring May 19 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.