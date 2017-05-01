T.J. Miller, Karen Kilgariff lead first wave of High Plains Comedy Festival announcements

Denver's High Plains Comedy Festival will return for its fifth outing Aug. 24-26 with headlining performances at the Paramount Theatre from Denver native and "Silicon Valley" co-star T.J. Miller and a murder-themed storytelling show from Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. The first wave of announcements will be followed in the coming weeks by more than 80 national and local comics performing at smaller venues along South Broadway, as they have in years past, as well as podcast recordings and other programming at the stand-up-centric event.

