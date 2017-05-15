Steve Berke Defends International Church of Cannabis at West Wash Park Meeting
West Washington Park neighbors met on May 13 to discuss the International Church of Cannabis , which opened last month at 400 South Logan Street. And what started as an attempt to heal the divides between the congregation and the community ended with threats of legal action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|33 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,941
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|texas pete
|26,368
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|28,329
|Ashley Rodriguez
|3 hr
|Wanna know
|1
|Nicole Rodriguez
|4 hr
|Hello
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|18 hr
|brent wuss
|721
|Facebook and Twitter
|19 hr
|End times
|2
|The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11)
|May 5
|Steve
|56
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC