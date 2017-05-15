Steve Berke Defends International Chu...

Steve Berke Defends International Church of Cannabis at West Wash Park Meeting

West Washington Park neighbors met on May 13 to discuss the International Church of Cannabis , which opened last month at 400 South Logan Street. And what started as an attempt to heal the divides between the congregation and the community ended with threats of legal action.

