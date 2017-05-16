State legislators set to probe I-70 p...

State legislators set to probe I-70 project through Denver as...

7 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A rendering released in August 2016 shows the section of an expanded Interstate 70 that would have a 4-acre cover on top. Denver-based state lawmakers say a panel will take a fresh look at the environmental impact and other effects of the planned $1.2 billion expansion of Interstate 70 on northeast city neighborhoods in response to residents' concerns.

