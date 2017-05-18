South Platte River tests high for lev...

South Platte River tests high for levels of E. coli

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

"For as long as we've been monitoring, they've been high," said Jon Novick, an environmental administrator in Denver. Signs alerting people about the bacteria levels are posted at Confluence Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tar in Denver 25 min Haaalllpppp 4
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 59 min Frankie Rizzo 48,989
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 28,342
Tar help 2 hr Haaalllpppp 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) 6 hr Princess Hey 26,380
1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra... Wed EARTHQUAKE 1
Ashley Rodriguez May 16 Wanna know 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,320 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC