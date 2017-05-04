Skylark Lounge

Regulars at the Skylark Lounge know what a difference a couple of blocks can make: not much. The stalwart watering hole moved in 2003 from its sixty-year home at 58 South Broadway to roomier digs at 140 South, but the revered smoky atmosphere was carefully transferred, along with the pinups and classic Western and sci-fi movie posters that still hang over maroon booths.

