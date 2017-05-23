Shoplifting arrest leads to charges i...

Shoplifting arrest leads to charges in 2 murders

DENVER A transient who already had active attempted murder warrants out of Louisiana now faces charges for two murders that happened in the Denver metro area over the span of two weeks in November. Mikhail Anthony Purpera, 29, is now accused of murdering Patrick Murphy, a 33-year-old Englewood man, whose body was found in an Englewood pond behind the Safeway on Feb. 11. Purpera had already been charged with murdering 54-year-old Wayland Busby on Nov. 5 of last year, but months of detective work and an incident in which Purpera was caught stealing has now led to police linking him as the killer in both cases.

