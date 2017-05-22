Shark Tank Casting Call Coming to Denver May 24

If you have a brilliant idea for an invention or business floating around in your noggin, maybe it's time to see how great it really is. It just so happens, there's an open casting call for the TV show, Shark Tank , happening Wednesday, May 24, in Denver - giving local entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their product ideas and/or business plans, for the chance to make it onto an episode and score a deal with one of the actual "Sharks."

