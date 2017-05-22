Shark Tank Casting Call Coming to Den...

Shark Tank Casting Call Coming to Denver May 24

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

If you have a brilliant idea for an invention or business floating around in your noggin, maybe it's time to see how great it really is. It just so happens, there's an open casting call for the TV show, Shark Tank , happening Wednesday, May 24, in Denver - giving local entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their product ideas and/or business plans, for the chance to make it onto an episode and score a deal with one of the actual "Sharks."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
casual sex in denver (Apr '15) 1 hr bigpoppi 23
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr DebraE 49,172
Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16) Sun JGJ92 12
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) Sat tbird19482 28,343
Roosters May 19 zooalogy 1
Tar in Denver May 18 Haaalllpppp 4
Tar help May 18 Haaalllpppp 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,738 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC