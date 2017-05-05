Second Denver metro car wash targeted...

Second Denver metro car wash targeted for data security breach

14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A second Denver metro car wash is dealing with a possible breach of its credit and debit card processing system. Waterway says it learned on March 24, that its credit and debit card processing vendor, DRB Systems, LLC, may have experienced a data security incident involving a limited number of Waterway locations.

