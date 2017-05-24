Rep. Mike Coffman asks mayor to help murder victim's family after...
U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman has asked Denver's mayor to help the family of Sang-Hyuk Kim get information about the Denver police department's investigation into the 16-year-old Aurora boy's death in November. Family members that Coffman spoke to "feel strongly that police have ignored the case, and are not vigorously investigating and seeking to resolve it," he wrote in a letter to Mayor Michael Hancock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|40 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,317
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|28,362
|Denver County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Blind
|3
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|14 hr
|Casey
|720
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|10
|casual sex in denver (Apr '15)
|May 22
|bigpoppi
|23
|Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16)
|May 21
|JGJ92
|12
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC