Rep. Mike Coffman asks mayor to help murder victim's family after...

U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman has asked Denver's mayor to help the family of Sang-Hyuk Kim get information about the Denver police department's investigation into the 16-year-old Aurora boy's death in November. Family members that Coffman spoke to "feel strongly that police have ignored the case, and are not vigorously investigating and seeking to resolve it," he wrote in a letter to Mayor Michael Hancock.

