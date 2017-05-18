Reddog Rudy Quit a Gang and Found Chicano Pride in Denver's Lowrider Scene
Reddog Rudy's grandmother gave him his first lowrider car , a 1969 Chevrolet Impala, when he was about to learn to drive at 15. Rudy and his grandmother forged a bond over the Impala, as strong as the shocks that allow lowriders to bounce high during a hop contest. She told him she felt famous when he drove her around Denver, because the silver-flake-candy paint job he gave his lowrider "sparkled like the stars," he recalls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|13 min
|Wondering
|49,074
|Tar in Denver
|18 hr
|Haaalllpppp
|4
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|19 hr
|tbird19482
|28,342
|Tar help
|21 hr
|Haaalllpppp
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|26,380
|1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra...
|Wed
|EARTHQUAKE
|1
|Ashley Rodriguez
|May 16
|Wanna know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC