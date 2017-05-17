Pushback on Packard's Hill Historic District

Plans to create Northwest Denver's newest historic district, Packard's Hill, are opposed by a group of residents in the proposed district, bordered by 32nd Ave. and 35th Ave., from the west side of Lowell Blvd. to Osceola St. Buildings originally constructed as commercial buildings are not included in the district. The Tribune will present both sides of the issue in separate stories, beginning with the point of view of residents opposing the designation.

