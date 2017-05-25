Police: Denver man arrested for stabb...

Police: Denver man arrested for stabbing victim with bladed gloves

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

A 36-year-old Denver man has been arrested after witnesses told police a man was stabbed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Witnesses told investigators the suspect, identified as Christian Gulzow, was wearing white "clown-like" makeup with black streaks and wearing gloves with blades on the end of each finger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 28,361
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Frankie Rizzo 49,298
Denver County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 6 hr Blind 3
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 10 hr Casey 720
Nicole DuBois Savage Wed Jamie Dundee 10
casual sex in denver (Apr '15) Mon bigpoppi 23
Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16) May 21 JGJ92 12
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,490 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC