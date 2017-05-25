Police: Denver man arrested for stabbing victim with bladed gloves
A 36-year-old Denver man has been arrested after witnesses told police a man was stabbed following an argument early Tuesday morning. Witnesses told investigators the suspect, identified as Christian Gulzow, was wearing white "clown-like" makeup with black streaks and wearing gloves with blades on the end of each finger.
