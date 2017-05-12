Plans for Clear Creek Crossing take o...

Plans for Clear Creek Crossing take off, with some minor changes

13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

After years of false starts and obstacles, it looks like the project to get Clear Creek Crossing developed is finally leaving the ground. The 80-acre site in Wheat Ridge - at the intersection of Interstate 70 and Colorado 58 - has been a source of headaches for the city since 2011 when Cabela's withdrew its decision to build a 185,000-square-foot store and showroom on the property.

