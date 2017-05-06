PHOTOS: Cinco de Mayo celebration in Denver
A horse group trots down Lincoln Ave during the 30th annual Cinco de Mayo "Celebrate Culture" Festival parade May 6, 2017 in Denver. Over 400,000 festival goers are expected to attend the festival May 6th and May 7th at Civic Center Park to enjoy music, handcrafted goods, a children's carnival, and of course Mexican cuisine.
