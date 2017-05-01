Petition to Ban Denver 420 Rally Linked to Colorado Christian University

A petition on the website of Colorado Christian University calls for the annual Denver 420 Rally to be banned in the wake of an event this year marked by long lines, a nearby shooting and mounds of trash that littered Civic Center Park the following morning. But an attorney for the event pushes back in a letter, on view below, that challenges the man behind the petition to a debate "on the issue of whether cannabis was created by God and whether cannabis should be permitted in Colorado and in the United States of America."

