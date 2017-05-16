Person killed in reported Denver home invasion; nearby police investigate reported burglaries
Police in Denver are looking for a suspect or suspects involved in what neighbors say was a deadly home invasion in south Denver near the Tech Center early Tuesday morning. Police say a person died just after midnight during the purported home invasion in the 3900 block of South Spruce Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 min
|tbird19482
|28,336
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|11 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,948
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,372
|Opiates
|14 hr
|Easy
|8
|Ashley Rodriguez
|Tue
|Wanna know
|1
|Nicole Rodriguez
|Tue
|Hello
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mon
|brent wuss
|721
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC