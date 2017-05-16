Person killed in reported Denver home...

Person killed in reported Denver home invasion; nearby police investigate reported burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Police in Denver are looking for a suspect or suspects involved in what neighbors say was a deadly home invasion in south Denver near the Tech Center early Tuesday morning. Police say a person died just after midnight during the purported home invasion in the 3900 block of South Spruce Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 min tbird19482 28,336
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 11 min Frankie Rizzo 48,948
last post wins! (Feb '11) 6 hr _FLATLINE-------- 26,372
Opiates 14 hr Easy 8
Ashley Rodriguez Tue Wanna know 1
Nicole Rodriguez Tue Hello 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mon brent wuss 721
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Denver County was issued at May 17 at 2:05PM MDT

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC