Pedestrian struck, killed by car in D...

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Denver

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

DENVER East Evans Avenue is closed in both directions near Quebec Street after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car. The collision happened around 8 p.m. Police said it wasn't immediately clear if the victim was hit in the intersection or further west.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr cpeter1313 48,293
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) 3 hr Alwaysontopofher 79
Opiates 3 hr Alwaysontopofher 5
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 3 hr Alwaysontopofher 26
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 10 hr denver CO 1
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 15 hr Respect71 28,206
last post wins! (Feb '11) Sun Princess Hey 26,291
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,849 • Total comments across all topics: 280,720,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC