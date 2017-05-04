Only 3 people tasked to check on Colorado pipeline safety

Workers dismantle the charred remains of a home at the location where an unrefined petroleum industry gas line leak explosion killed two people inside their home, in Firestone, Colo., Thursday, May 4, 2017. Fire officials said that an investigation has revealed that the April 17, 2017 explosion was caused by unrefined natural gas that was leaking from a small abandoned pipeline from a nearby well owned by Anadarko Petroleum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.