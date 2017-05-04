One of Denver's Oldest Art Galleries Sets Sail This Weekend
Thirty-five years after docking in Denver's Navajo Arts District, Pirate: Contemporary Art is setting sail on Sunday, May 7, for new horizons in Lakewood. Artist and co-founder of Pirate, Phil Bender, has seen firsthand the rise and recent decline of Denver's art galleries over his almost 40 years as part of one of the city's oldest art cooperatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 303 Magazine.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|47 min
|Respect71
|28,238
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Truth
|48,463
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Top
|80
|The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11)
|Fri
|Steve
|56
|Denver mayor,Denver sheriff,Gov Hickenlooper
|Thu
|legal citizen
|2
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|Thu
|legal citizen
|3
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Thu
|jonathanriise
|718
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC