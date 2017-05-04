One of Denver's Oldest Art Galleries Sets Sail This Weekend

Thirty-five years after docking in Denver's Navajo Arts District, Pirate: Contemporary Art is setting sail on Sunday, May 7, for new horizons in Lakewood. Artist and co-founder of Pirate, Phil Bender, has seen firsthand the rise and recent decline of Denver's art galleries over his almost 40 years as part of one of the city's oldest art cooperatives.

