No charges for five Commerce City police officers who killed suicidal man in February
Police from Denver and Commerce City investigate an officer-involved shooting near E. 47th Ave. Dr. and Quebec near Commerce City Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, 2017. Five Commerce City police officers will not face criminal charges in the February shooting death of a man who repeatedly told them he wanted to die before he pointed a gun at them and threatened to fire it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|District10
|28,229
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|cpeter1313
|48,452
|The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11)
|21 hr
|Steve
|56
|Denver mayor,Denver sheriff,Gov Hickenlooper
|Thu
|legal citizen
|2
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|Thu
|legal citizen
|3
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Thu
|jonathanriise
|718
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|26,298
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC