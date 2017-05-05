No charges for five Commerce City pol...

No charges for five Commerce City police officers who killed suicidal man in February

10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Police from Denver and Commerce City investigate an officer-involved shooting near E. 47th Ave. Dr. and Quebec near Commerce City Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, 2017. Five Commerce City police officers will not face criminal charges in the February shooting death of a man who repeatedly told them he wanted to die before he pointed a gun at them and threatened to fire it.

