New Boulder restaurant from Acorn partner picks up Old Major chef
Chef Justin Brunson, owner of Culture Meat and Cheese, right, and Amos Watts, chef partner, second from right, make meat cones with locally made charcuterie and cheeses from his new shop inside The Denver Central Market on September 21, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. Watts, who's also executive chef at Brunson's Old Major, will join a new restaurant by one of Acorn's partners.
