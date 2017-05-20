More reasons Denver should remove bike lanes from Broadway
Letter-writer John Beauparlant proposes moving the bike lanes in south Denver from the poorly executed mess on Broadway to Logan Street. Logan sounds like a much safer and more logical alternative than the expansion of the lanes on Broadway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,077
|Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16)
|5 hr
|JGJ92
|12
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|20 hr
|tbird19482
|28,343
|Roosters
|Fri
|zooalogy
|1
|Tar in Denver
|May 18
|Haaalllpppp
|4
|Tar help
|May 18
|Haaalllpppp
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|May 18
|Princess Hey
|26,380
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC