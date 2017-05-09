Massive hail pounds Denver, disrupts baseball game; damages cars and buildings
The Associated Press reports that the game was delayed for about 75 minutes before being called. Instead, it is played as part of a split doubleheader Tuesday, with the first game at 12:10 p.m. MT and the second at 6:40 p.m. There was so much hail in the afternoon that it had to be swept off the tarp covering the field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|28,255
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Terra Firma
|48,569
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,344
|Opiates
|10 hr
|Amorell85
|6
|Tar in Denver
|Mon
|Top
|3
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|May 7
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|May 6
|Top
|80
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC