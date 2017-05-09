Massive hail pounds Denver, disrupts ...

Massive hail pounds Denver, disrupts baseball game; damages cars and buildings

The Associated Press reports that the game was delayed for about 75 minutes before being called. Instead, it is played as part of a split doubleheader Tuesday, with the first game at 12:10 p.m. MT and the second at 6:40 p.m. There was so much hail in the afternoon that it had to be swept off the tarp covering the field.

