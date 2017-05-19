Man who threw rocks at traffic and at...

Man who threw rocks at traffic and attacked police convicted of assault

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A man who threw rocks at passing cars and then attacked a Denver police officer in November 2015 was convicted of assault on Thursday. Brian Deese, 47, was throwing rocks into traffic near West Alameda Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive on Nov. 5, 2015, according to a statement from District Attorney Beth McCann's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roosters 1 hr zooalogy 1
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr River Tam 49,060
Tar in Denver 23 hr Haaalllpppp 4
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) Thu tbird19482 28,342
Tar help Thu Haaalllpppp 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) Thu Princess Hey 26,380
1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra... May 17 EARTHQUAKE 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Denver County was issued at May 19 at 3:41PM MDT

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,134,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC