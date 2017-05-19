Man who threw rocks at traffic and attacked police convicted of assault
A man who threw rocks at passing cars and then attacked a Denver police officer in November 2015 was convicted of assault on Thursday. Brian Deese, 47, was throwing rocks into traffic near West Alameda Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive on Nov. 5, 2015, according to a statement from District Attorney Beth McCann's office.
