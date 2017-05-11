Man stabbed in downtown Denver is pronounced dead
A man who was stabbed in the 1600 block of Sherman Street on Thursday evening has died, according to Denver police. Originally from Boston, John Aguilar covers Denver's suburbs for The Denver Post, where he has worked since April 2014.
