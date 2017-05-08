Man cites body camera evidence in rac...

Man cites body camera evidence in racial profiling lawsuit against Denver police

Read more: Denver Post

An Aurora man has filed a civil lawsuit claiming racial profiling in U.S. District Court in Denver using a recording and video from the officer's body camera to make his case. The lawsuit against the city of Denver and three police officers was filed Monday on behalf of Deon Lamon Jones by Denver civil rights attorneys David Lane and Eleanor Wedum.

