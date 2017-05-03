Low-income apartment tower Halcyon House unveils $7M renovation
Denver, CO - MAY 3: Halcyon House, a downtown apartment tower for low-income seniors and people with disabilities, is unveiling its renovated units and common areas on May 3, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The owners recently committed to keeping the apartments affordable for the next 20 years.
