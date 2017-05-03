Low-income apartment tower Halcyon Ho...

Low-income apartment tower Halcyon House unveils $7M renovation

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Denver, CO - MAY 3: Halcyon House, a downtown apartment tower for low-income seniors and people with disabilities, is unveiling its renovated units and common areas on May 3, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The owners recently committed to keeping the apartments affordable for the next 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr River Tam 48,415
Denver mayor,Denver sheriff,Gov Hickenlooper 3 hr legal citizen 2
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... 3 hr legal citizen 3
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 4 hr jonathanriise 718
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 7 hr AsItIs 28,218
last post wins! (Feb '11) 7 hr Princess Hey 26,298
casual sex in denver (Apr '15) Wed bigpoppi 22
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC