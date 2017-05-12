Light in the Attic dusts off Tumbleweed Records, a Denver label lost to time
The staff of Tumbleweed Records on the steps of the company headquarters at 1368 Gilpin St. in a photo dated from the 1970s. Light in the Attic Records is issuing a compilation of songs put out by the little-known Denver-based record label, which focused on niche musicians in the Denver scene and beyond in the early '70s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|30 min
|Respect71
|48,688
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|59 min
|Respect71
|28,296
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,361
|Advice for visiting Denver
|5 hr
|Dishonest John
|2
|Opiates
|8 hr
|tony
|7
|Looking for blues
|8 hr
|tony
|5
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|Thu
|SSJpat
|82
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC